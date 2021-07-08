RH (NYSE:RH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RH (NYSE:RH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $670.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get RH alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth $12,621,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $10,170,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RH traded down $20.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $687.93. 18,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.