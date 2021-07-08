Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) Insider Acquires A$77,091.52 in Stock

Rhinomed Limited (ASX:RNO) insider John McBain bought 487,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,091.52 ($55,065.37).

John McBain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, John McBain bought 506,167 shares of Rhinomed stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$75,925.05 ($54,232.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Rhinomed Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of consumer and medical devices worldwide. It identifies, acquires, and commercializes nasal stent delivery technologies. The company's product portfolio includes Turbine for enhanced breathing in sports; Mute, an anti-snoring device; and Pronto for nasal congestion and sleep disturbance issues.

