Ricardo Cardenas Sells 10,652 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total transaction of $1,566,696.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

