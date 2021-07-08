RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

RingCentral stock opened at $299.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at $53,282,674.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

