Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $296,213.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $25,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,793 shares of company stock worth $315,317.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

