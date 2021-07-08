Robert J. Bass Sells 1,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.11. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,544.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Redfin by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Redfin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,012 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Redfin by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after buying an additional 1,814,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after buying an additional 150,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

