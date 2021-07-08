Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $93,796.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett Tolley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.92.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

