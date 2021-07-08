Ronit Capital LLP Invests $497,000 in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Ronit Capital LLP owned about 0.13% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SOAC remained flat at $$9.95 during midday trading on Thursday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,118. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

