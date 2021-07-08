Ronit Capital LLP Sells 2,500 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ronit Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.94. 60,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,147,833. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

