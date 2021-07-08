Roth Capital Increases Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Price Target to $6.20

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Roth Capital from $4.40 to $6.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.97% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

AMPY opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Amplify Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.11.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.61). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amplify Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

