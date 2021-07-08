Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€60.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €51.18 ($60.21). 4,501,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.26.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

