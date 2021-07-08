RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.00. RPC shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1,570 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get RPC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,493,868.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,118,970.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock valued at $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPC by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,135,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.