RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.60 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

