Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,427 Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $84,216,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $12,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $11,845,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

NASDAQ CDAK opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $391.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

