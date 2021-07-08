Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 98.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 567,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AHCO opened at $27.46 on Thursday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.