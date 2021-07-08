Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. 25.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BVH stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,845 shares of company stock valued at $299,495 in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

