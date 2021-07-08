Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,343 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 45.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Exterran worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exterran by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 479,279 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Exterran by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 110,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Exterran by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

