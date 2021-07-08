Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,061 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,061 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $8,373,000.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.85.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

