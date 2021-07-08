Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.45% of Saga Communications worth $7,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saga Communications by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saga Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.12 million, a P/E ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.78. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

