Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $334,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $357,000.

EPHYU stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

