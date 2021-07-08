Sage Rock Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 244,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $24,725,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $11,077,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $9,890,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth about $6,181,000.

TBCPU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

