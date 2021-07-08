Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.46.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens raised shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Saia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.07.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

