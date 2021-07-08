Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. 3,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65.

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

