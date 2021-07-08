Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SC. Compass Point cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

SC opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 51.93, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.02.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.