Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Shares of NYSE:SAR opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.09.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

