Savix Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Savix has a market cap of $288,205.68 and $186,800.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00013600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 110,838 coins and its circulating supply is 65,063 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

