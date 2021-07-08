SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $353.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $353.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.45.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $330.80 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $332.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 268.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.84.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,571,000 after purchasing an additional 956,026 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 990,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after buying an additional 585,623 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 388.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 683,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,573,000 after buying an additional 543,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,257,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

