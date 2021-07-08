Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

