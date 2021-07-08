Scion Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,823 shares during the quarter. SunCoke Energy comprises approximately 0.6% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scion Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of SunCoke Energy worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 667,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,839,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,773,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 114,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SXC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,964. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.58 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

