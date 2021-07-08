Scotiabank Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$12.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

KP Tissue stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.29. 11,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,370. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.32. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$100.69 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$310.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$353.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

