Scott David Raskin Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 709,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott David Raskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The company had a trading volume of 502,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $986.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,755,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,477,000 after acquiring an additional 236,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,931,000 after purchasing an additional 698,488 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,777,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,409,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

