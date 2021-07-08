Sculptor Capital LP Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,520.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 119.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,279.82. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,432.64.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

