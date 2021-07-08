Sculptor Capital LP Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,706 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.95% of IG Acquisition worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.