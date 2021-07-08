Sculptor Capital LP Invests $5.49 Million in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 549,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $500,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $883,000.

Shares of BYTE Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Thursday. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

