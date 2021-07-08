Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $6.10 Million Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $498,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,731,000.

Shares of LCAAU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

