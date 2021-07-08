Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 497,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.06% of Clarim Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,156,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,862,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ CLRM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.