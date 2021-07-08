Sculptor Capital LP Makes New Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.26% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,029,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,341,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

