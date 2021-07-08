Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Sculptor Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.69% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $589,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 89.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 106,875 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACON S2 Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

