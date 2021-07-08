Sculptor Capital LP Reduces Stake in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Sculptor Capital LP reduced its position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,926 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.69% of ACON S2 Acquisition worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $61,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $253,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,470,000. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACON S2 Acquisition alerts:

ACON S2 Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACON S2 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.