SDI Group (LON:SDI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.86

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.86 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 198 ($2.59). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 101,542 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of £193.16 million and a P/E ratio of 60.94.

Get SDI Group alerts:

In other news, insider David Tilston acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Kenneth Ford sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39), for a total value of £915,000 ($1,195,453.36).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SDI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.