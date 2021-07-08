Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $52.23 on Thursday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,315 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of WestRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of WestRock by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.