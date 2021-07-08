Sebastian Buerba Sells 2,511 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sebastian Buerba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66.

STMP stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $197.72. 133,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,159. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.59.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

