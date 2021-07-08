Second Curve Capital LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Second Curve Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Veritex accounts for 2.1% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,216. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

In other news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,050 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

