Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SECYF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SECYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

