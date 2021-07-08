Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

TSE:SES opened at C$4.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -10.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.43. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.21 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.