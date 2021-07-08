Selkirk Management LLC Grows Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Selkirk Management LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 1.1% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at $44,391,649.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $4,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares valued at $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.36. The stock had a trading volume of 138,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 199.50 and a beta of 0.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

