Senator Investment Group LP Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned 0.28% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 366,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,339,230. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.