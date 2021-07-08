Senator Investment Group LP Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $45,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

NYSE ALLY traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $48.49. 53,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,329 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

