Senator Investment Group LP Grows Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.6% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.11% of T-Mobile US worth $176,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,191. The company has a market capitalization of $183.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

