Senator Investment Group LP Sells 100,000 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Guardant Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 0.40% of Guardant Health worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after buying an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after buying an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 6.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,753,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,664,000 after buying an additional 113,127 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,356 shares of company stock valued at $59,707,226 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

GH traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

